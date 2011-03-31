Criminals Reassembled 29 Tons Of 'Scrap Metal' Euros And Sold Them Back To Germany

Photo:

Germany has uncovered an embarrassingly simple scam that cost the Bundesbank $8.5 million, according to Spiegel.Every year the bank sells tons of damaged coins to China as scrap metal. With one and two euro coins, officials merely separate the inner core from the outer ring.



All criminals in China had to do was reassemble the coins and take them back to Germany and trade them in for new money.

With the help of several Lufthansa flight attendant, who have no weight restriction on luggage, the gang transported 29 tons of reassembled coins back to Germany.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.