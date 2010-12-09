Bump In NHL Salary Cap Will Put Pressure On Low Income Teams

Photo: AP

All indications are that the NHL salary cap will increase by $2 million to $3 million this offseason because of an overall boost in league revenues.The increase will mean that big-market teams like New York, Chicago, and Detroit can spend more on players, but it will be problematic for the fistful of teams in economic trouble.



A $2 million to $3 million increase of the cap to somewhere around $62 million also means that the salary cap floor — the minimum amount teams must spend on their rosters — will also rise from $43.4 million to somewhere around $46 million.

Teams like the Islanders, Thrashers, and a group of other struggling teams will have major difficulty spending that much money on players.

