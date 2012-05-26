Bump's Super Popular App Just Got A Million Times Cooler With Its Latest Update

Popular iPhone/Android app Bump has racked up over 75 million downloads.



Today the it’s been updated allowing you to share photos from your phone to your computer by just tapping your phone against the space bar.

Pretty neat.

Here is what to do:

Download the free Bump app for iPhone or Android.

Using the Bump app, select the photos you want to share.

Head to “bu.mp” using your web browser and tap your phone against the space bar. That’s it! Your photos magically transfer to the computer.

