Bumbo Baby Seats Are Being Recalled After Reported Skull Fractures

Photo: Bumbo

WASHINGTON (AP) — About 4 million Bumbo Baby Seats are being recalled after nearly two dozen reports of skull fractures.The Consumer Product Safety Commission says babies can wiggle out of the floor seats.



About 1 million of the moulded foam seats were recalled in October 2007 for additional warning labels against placing the Bumbo seats on raised surfaces, such as tables or kitchen counters.

Since the first recall, CPSC and Bumbo International of South Africa have learned of at least 50 incidents in which babies fell from Bumbo seats while they were being used on raised surfaces. CPSC says another 34 babies fell from the seats while they were being used on the floor or at an unknown elevation. In all, there were 21 reports of skull fractures to infants.

Consumers are asked to stop using the seats and contact Bumbo for a free repair kit that includes a restraint belt and instructions on how to safely use the seat. The repair kit can be ordered by visiting www.recall.BumboUSA.com or calling 866-898-4999.

The Bumbo floor seats were sold at Babies R Us, Target, Walmart and other retailers nationwide from August 2003 through August 2012.

