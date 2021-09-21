A dating coach reviewed a 27-year-old’s Bumble profile and said he should ditch the sunglasses and dog photo

- Jeremy, a 27-year-old corporate communications professional, had his Bumble profile reviewed by a dating coach for Insider’s Dating App Clinic.
- Expert Rori Sassoon said Jeremy should swap out dog-centric photos with shots of himself, and avoid photos where he’s wearing sunglasses.
- Sassoon said Jeremy’s “vibrant personality” shown through his profile because he showed off his interests.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Jeremy told Insider he’s using Bumble and Hinge to find a relationship. In a match, he’s looking for someone with honesty, a sense of humor, and empathy. Jeremy said his deal breakers are poor problem-solving skills, vanity, and envy.
“I am a kind, easy-going individual who values open communication and is always willing to offer a helping hand to a neighbor, friend, or stranger,” Jeremy said.
Rori Sassoon, an NYC-based dating expert and co-owner of matchmaking agency Platinum Poire, told Insider how Jeremy could tweak his profile to find more compatible matches.
According to Sassoon, singles should show their interests visually on their dating profile, as opposed to writing about them. Choosing photos that showcase your hobbies and passions sparks interesting conversations and gives potential matches more clues into who you are.
“Although his ‘quiet car’ reference is relatively unknown, he inserted a little nugget of his personality into the bio,” said Sassoon.
She said the single photo of Jeremy with his dog and Santa Claus will suffice.
Sassoon tells all of her clients to use only photos of themselves, and to skip group photos.
“‘Does he want someone quick on her feet under pressure? Sometimes, dating app profiles can be seen as cover letters or job applications. Clearly Jeremy is looking for love, though his deal breakers sound a bit harsh,” Sassoon said.
She added that Jeremy should be specific about the type of humor he enjoys, like sarcasm or a love of puns, when he says he wants a partner with “a sense of humor.”
To secure more compatible matches, she suggested Jeremy reflect on what he really wants in a partner, and keep certain deal breakers to himself.
For example, instead of writing “vanity” turns him off, Jeremy could decide that for himself during a brief coffee or FaceTime date, said Sassoon.
Overall, Jeremy conveyed his hobbies and humor well in his profile. To take it to the next level, he could highlight his physical appearance and who he’s looking for more clearly.