A dating coach reviewed a 23-year-old’s Bumble profile and said she should mention vaccines less and remove her bikini photo

- Julia, a 23-year-old publicist, got her Bumble profile reviewed by an expert for Insider’s Dating App Clinic.
- Expert Rachel DeAlto suggested swapping out selfie and bikini photos and giving negative comments a positive spin.
- DeAlto loved Julia’s directness and said she should lean into her personality more.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Julia, a 23-year-old publicist in New York City, volunteered to have her Bumble profile reviewed for Insider’s Dating App Clinic, a new series where we ask experts how to revamp your dating profiles to increase your chances of finding a match. Julia asked Insider to keep her last name private and to blur her face to maintain privacy.
Julia said she’s currently using the apps Bumble, Hinge, and Tinder to date around. She’s looking for someone who is a good communicator, willing to push her outside her comfort zone, and not be lazy.
Julia said her deal breakers are Republicans, people who hunt, and those with poor personal hygiene.
“I love spending my free time with my friends, my roommate, and cat, going to visit new places I haven’t been before, and trying new foods,” Julia told Insider when asked to describe herself.
Rachel DeAlto, Match’s chief dating expert and author of the upcoming book “Relatable: How to Connect with Anyone, Anywhere (Even If It Scares You),” told Insider what Julia could do to improve her dating profile and increase her chances of finding a match.
“Give people a conversation starter with your photo,” DeAlto said.
Julia’s choice, with the Brooklyn skyline is the background, does just that.
Instead, DeAlto suggests Julia write something like:
“I love my friends and my cat, but I’d also love to find someone special to spend my time with. If you are down for trying new things, going new places, and experimenting with new foods, we will probably get along.”
DeAlto said dating app users should always include a full-body photo, since people often become disappointed after finding their in-person date looks nothing like their profile image.
She said she prefers leaving that much skin “to the imagination.”
Additionally, DeAlto said Julia disappears in the photo’s busy background.
DeAlto suggested framing these points in a positive way when possible.
Instead of saying “someone who is not lazy,” Julia should try “someone who is motivated,” said DeAlto.
“It’s too close and cuts off her head. I’d rather see a torso shot,” said DeAlto.
She suggested removing it, and using words to make her personality shine through more.
For example, when Julia lists “bad hygiene” as a deal breaker, she could add, “I know I shouldn’t have to say this, but…” in front of it.
“It’s direct and it’s clear she has a sense of humor,” DeAlto said.
Overall, Julia should add a few more eye-catching photos to her profile and have more fun with her text, said DeAlto.