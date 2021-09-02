A dating coach reviewed a 23-year-old’s Bumble profile and said she should mention vaccines less and remove her bikini photo

Julia, a 23-year-old publicist, got her Bumble profile reviewed by an expert for Insider’s Dating App Clinic.

Expert Rachel DeAlto suggested swapping out selfie and bikini photos and giving negative comments a positive spin.

DeAlto loved Julia’s directness and said she should lean into her personality more.

Julia, a 23-year-old publicist in New York City, volunteered to have her Bumble profile reviewed for Insider’s Dating App Clinic, a new series where we ask experts how to revamp your dating profiles to increase your chances of finding a match. Julia asked Insider to keep her last name private and to blur her face to maintain privacy.

Julia said she’s currently using the apps Bumble, Hinge, and Tinder to date around. She’s looking for someone who is a good communicator, willing to push her outside her comfort zone, and not be lazy.

Julia said her deal breakers are Republicans, people who hunt, and those with poor personal hygiene.

“I love spending my free time with my friends, my roommate, and cat, going to visit new places I haven’t been before, and trying new foods,” Julia told Insider when asked to describe herself.

Rachel DeAlto, Match’s chief dating expert and author of the upcoming book “Relatable: How to Connect with Anyone, Anywhere (Even If It Scares You),” told Insider what Julia could do to improve her dating profile and increase her chances of finding a match.

Right away, DeAlto noticed how “stunning” Julia’s main photo is. DeAlto said profile pictures that contain eye-catching backgrounds and offer more clues into who you are can attract more matches. “Give people a conversation starter with your photo,” DeAlto said. Julia’s choice, with the Brooklyn skyline is the background, does just that. DeAlto liked the upbeat tone of Julia’s profile, but suggested swapping out “down for shenanigans” with a more specific callout. “It could be intended to be innocent but reads ‘open for hookups,’ which I’d totally support, but her bio says [she wants a] relationship,” said DeAlto. Instead, DeAlto suggests Julia write something like: “I love my friends and my cat, but I’d also love to find someone special to spend my time with. If you are down for trying new things, going new places, and experimenting with new foods, we will probably get along.” DeAlto also enjoyed the variety and personality Julia had in her photo choices. “Your pictures have to be right or everyone will just move on [from your profile] because words don’t say as much as the picture,” DeAlto said. DeAlto said dating app users should always include a full-body photo, since people often become disappointed after finding their in-person date looks nothing like their profile image. DeAlto also suggested Julia remove her bikini picture, which is a rule she imparts to all daters. “I’d remove the bikini photo, which is a universal rule for me. Gah, I sound like a mom,” said DeAlto. She said she prefers leaving that much skin “to the imagination.” Additionally, DeAlto said Julia disappears in the photo’s busy background. Julia should give the qualities she’s seeking a positive spin, said DeAlto. Julia said she’s looking for someone who is a good communicator and isn’t lazy. DeAlto suggested framing these points in a positive way when possible. Instead of saying “someone who is not lazy,” Julia should try “someone who is motivated,” said DeAlto. Last, Julia should remove her up-close selfie and lean into her personality more. According to DeAlto, Julia’s car selfie doesn’t add any important details about who she is to her profile. “It’s too close and cuts off her head. I’d rather see a torso shot,” said DeAlto. She suggested removing it, and using words to make her personality shine through more. For example, when Julia lists “bad hygiene” as a deal breaker, she could add, “I know I shouldn’t have to say this, but…” in front of it. “It’s direct and it’s clear she has a sense of humor,” DeAlto said. Overall, Julia should add a few more eye-catching photos to her profile and have more fun with her text, said DeAlto.