Dating app Bumble files confidentially for IPO, could seek up to $8 billion valuation, report says

Popular dating app service Bumble is seeking a February IPO, according to a Bloomberg report.

The dating service where women make the first move filed confidentially for an IPO and could seek a valuation of up to $US8 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Bumble was founded in 2014 by Whitney Wolfe Herd, co-founder of the dating app Tinder.

Bumble has confidentially filed for an initial public offering, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The popular dating app is seeking to go public in February, possibly around Valentines Day, and could seek a valuation of $US6 billion to $US8 billion, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the matter isn’t public.

While no final decision has been made and timing of the potential offering could change, Bumble has been working with advisers including Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley, according to the report.

Bumble enables women to make the first move when matching with a potential date. The firm was founded by Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014. Herd is the co-founder of the dating app Tinder.



