Here's An Anti-Concussion Helmet Design That Actually Looks Decent

We’re probably going to see a lot of these over the next few years as equipment designers race to create a helmet that can reduce head injuries, but there might not be many that look cooler than this one.The Bulwark was designed by Michael Princip and actually weighs a pound less than most typical football helmets. It has three protective layers which Princip explains:



“The central focus of this football helmet is a multi-component anti-shock helmet design that has a single shell at the base, then a layer of energy absorbing material (TPU & EVA foam) followed by another layer of multiple hard shells.”

Most anti-concussion helmets follow this multi-layer formula because the idea is that the impact will be absorbed by one of the outer materials instead of a player’s skull.

