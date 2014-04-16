How A Schoolyard Bully Helped Andrew Garfield Become Spider-Man

SonyPictures ‘It is really interesting, though… what you perceive as your wounds can later on turn into the biggest gifts you have,’ Garfield told The Guardian.

Even the Amazing Spider-Man can be a victim of bullying.

In an interview with The Guardian, Andrew Garfield — the actor who plays Spider-Man in the upcoming “Amazing Spider-Man 2” — explains how he was bullied as a child.

“I enjoyed my childhood, though looking back on school, that was both great and awful,” he told the British newspaper.

Garfield, who was born in Los Angeles but grew up in England, mentioned that being “stupidly sensitive” made him a target for bullies.

“I had the general bullying experience where there was a kid who wasn’t very happy and he threw his weight around,” Garfield said. “He targeted me because I was skinny and thin-skinned and he knew it.”

But the bad experience at school led Garfield to delve into comics books, specifically the famous web-slinger he would one day go on to play.

“If it weren’t for that bully, I wouldn’t have found Spider-Man,” he said. “That’s why I got so lost in the comics and the cartoon series. I would fantasize about being him.”

The 30-year-old added, “It is really interesting, though … what you perceive as your wounds can later on turn into the biggest gifts you have.”

Garfield will host SNL on May 3, while “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” swings into theatres May 2.

