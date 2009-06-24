Bulls Try To Come Back. Fail.

After yesterday’s drubbing, the bulls made a valiant effort to storm back this morning. And in the early hours, pre-market and such, they were up.
But, the selling has resumed and all the major indices are off, though by less than 1%.
The big loser today: Dow-component Boeing (BA) which is down 6%.
Financials are actually up a bit today, reversing yesterday’s pain.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.