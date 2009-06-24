Bulls Try To Come Back. Fail.

After yesterday’s drubbing, the bulls made a valiant effort to storm back this morning. And in the early hours, pre-market and such, they were up.



But, the selling has resumed and all the major indices are off, though by less than 1%.

The big loser today: Dow-component Boeing (BA) which is down 6%.

Financials are actually up a bit today, reversing yesterday’s pain.

