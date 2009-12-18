Bulls: The World Is Coming Unglued, And We're Down Less Than 1%

We have to agree.



In light of the numerous troubles we can identify today (Citi, the dollar, Greece, etc.) a decline of 1% or less in the market, after the huge move we’ve had this week, would definitely constitute a win.

We’ve already heard it once on CNBC, and we expect to hear a lot of that today.

Of course, if the wheels come off, then it doesn’t matter.

