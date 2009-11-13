Bulls Resume The Win-Streak, While Gold Plunges

Stocks ended their impressive winning streak yesterday, but that may be a blip on the amazing run we’ve seen ever since the government announced that unemployment had hit 10.2%. Actually, the streak begin in November, though that was the signal that cheap money would keep flowing forever.



Stocks declined mosestly in Asia — nothing to get worked up about — and yet here we go, with futures already in the green. Of course, markets don’t open for several hours.

Gold, meanwhile, continues to trade well of its highs. Note the green line on the bottom left. (chart via Kitco)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.