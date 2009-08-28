Bulls Gunning For An Afternoon Rally

Once again we’re learning that it’s hard to keep this market down. In the morning there was nowhere to hide except gold and treasuries, but that’s changed come 2pm.



Bulls in industrial goods and financials inched the market out of the red all day, and now they’ve gone positive.

The Dow just broke into positive territory while the S&P and Nasdaq could soon be there as well.

Even today’s industry laggard, basic materials is now only down 0.7%.

Crude has gone slightly positive, treasuries reversed their morning gains, and gold has held its ground.

