Bulls Power Stocks To Highs Of The Year

As the final days of Summer give way, the stock market’s been acting kidn of listless, lazy and directionless. So you might not notice that stocks are once again at their highs of the year.



Buoyed by Bernanke’s reappointment, and a decent Case Shiller number, the S&P 500 gained 2.4 points and the Dow added 30.01.

Financials had a particularly good day, and the really trashy ones — the cigarette butts, if you will — like Fannie and Freddie were strong again.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.