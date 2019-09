Last night during the Bulls-Nets game, the Nets’ MarShon Brooks was on a fast break for what looked like an easy layup.



Then 5′ 9″ point guard Nate Robinson came out of nowhere for what could be the block of the season.

The Bulls won 83-82.

Here’s the video from NBACalifornia:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.