Bulls Make Big Push, And It's Already Fizzling

Photo: flickr.com
Update: Markets are already backsliding with 55 minutes to go.Original post: After beingdown by as much as 1.5% earlier, in part due to the Spain downgrade news, markets are rallying back a bit with just over an hour to go before a long three-day weekend in the US.
Can they do it?
Right now the S&P 500 is off .7%, which, if we ended here, considering the big up day we had yesterday would be a satisfactory end for the bulls.
Here we go.
