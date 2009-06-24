Bulls Lose Again

There was nothing too huge on the news front today, and a couple weeks ago that would’ve been good enough for a nice drift higher.



Today? Not so much.

After rising early on, the bulls slipped some more, with the Dow dropping 16, and the NASDAQ losing a point. There was some good news out there, which was that banks, which got slapped around, did bounce back a bit, though nothing particularly huge.

