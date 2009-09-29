Bull Literally Rampages Through The Streets (Of New Jersey)

A live bull wreaked havoc on the town of Paterson, NJ today. It escaped a butchery and dragged officers 10 blocks before finally being stopped and sedated.



Talk about the perfect news story for today’s market, which was a figurative rampage. The NASDAQ added 1.9%, and the Dow gained over 124.

The crazy part was that even the dollar rallied today, confounding everyone.

(Picture of bull via NJ.com)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.