Bull Literally Rampages Through The Streets (Of New Jersey)

A live bull wreaked havoc on the town of Paterson, NJ today. It escaped a butchery and dragged officers 10 blocks before finally being stopped and sedated.
Talk about the perfect news story for today’s market, which was a figurative rampage. The NASDAQ added 1.9%, and the Dow gained over 124.
The crazy part was that even the dollar rallied today, confounding everyone.
(Picture of bull via NJ.com)
