Bulls Keep Charging Ahead

It’s pretty amazing how long this rally’s been going, and how many market-timers have been made to look like fools, since the lows the made in March.



Everytime it looks like the party might be over, the bulls regroup and inflict pain on the bears. Shares in Europe were up .9% across-the-board, led by commodities names. L’Oreal seemed to be the big winner, posting a smaller-than-expected earnings decline and gaining 7%.

Asia was generally higher as well, though both China and Hong Kong dipped again — that puts China in a 4-week losing streak.

