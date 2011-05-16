Taj Gibson Destroys Dwyane Wade (As The Bulls Destroy The Heat) In Game 1

The first game of the much anticipated Eastern Conference Finals was anything but a game, as the Chicago Bulls handed a 21-point beatdown to the Miami Heat.



The Heat are now 0-4 against the Bulls this season.

The Bulls sent a message in more ways then one. They out-hustled, out-rebounded, and out-classed the star-studded Heat, pulling away with a nearly flawless second half.

They also got a couple of signature, in-your-face dunks from Taj Gibson, including this absolute posterizing of Dwyane Wade in the second quarter. (Video via Quickish)

Here’s the second one (via SBNation)

