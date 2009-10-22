Bulls Gored For Second Straight Day

Alright, well, everytime we put together a few down days it turns out to be nothing. Still, this is the second day in a row that bears have gotten slaughtered, even as putatively good news comes from all corners (Morgan Stanley, Yahoo, Wells Fargo).



Wells Fargo (WFC) specfically fell 5% after its report, a pretty big move for such a large bank these days, despite initially trading up after earnings.

For its part, Morgan Stanley (MS) gained nearly 5%, but wasn’t able to create a halo.

Another big loser today was Boeing (BA), falling 2.5%, on bad earnings and continued plane delays.

As for the broader markets, the Dow fell about 90, falling decisevely below 10,000, while the S&P 500 lost 12.66.

