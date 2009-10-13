The Bulls Lose Steam

Update: In the end, the Dow managed a 20 point gain.



Original post: Bulls seem to have just given up in the late afternoon. After a relatively strong start, it’s been downhill to sideways and then a sudden exit.

The Nasdaq’s moderately in the red while the Dow straddles breakeven and the S&P 500 holds onto some gains.

It might be time for bull’s to take a breather.

They have a big week ahead with Intel (INTC) results coming out tomorrow evening, JP Morgan (JPM) on Wednesday, then Citi (C), Goldman (GS), and IBM (IBM) On Thursday. Capped by Bank of America (BAC) and GE (GE) on Friday. We’ll basically understand the state of half the US economy by Saturday.

