Bulls End Summer On Top

Well that’s it folks, the stock market is done for the Summer. Now you get three days of R&R and then Monday this all starts in earnest.



September started off by looking like a classic September — banking panic rumours and the like — but by the end of the week that was all forgotten. Even today’s 9.7% reading on the unemployment level didn’t spook the market. The Dow ended up 96. The S&P 500 gained 13, while volatility was down across the board. Oil fell and gold failed to break $1,000 (surprise!).

So enjoy yourself this weekend and stay safe.

