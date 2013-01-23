This Massive Outbreak Of Bullishness Is Starting To Get Crazy

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The big story in the market right now is the incredible outbreak of bullishness.It’s not just an attitude towards stocks, but a general view that a corner has been turned in terms of the economy and the long-lasting economic crisis.



Earlier today we brought you a sentence form SocGen’s Kit Juckes that explains a lot about why nobody’s bearish:

The reality is that we are short of things to worry about and long of liquidity which tends to weaken the resolve of any bear.

We’re seeing this all over the place.

— David Tepper said you have to be long stocks, because he just can’t think of anything to be worried about.

— A new Bloomberg investor poll showed a huge breakout in bullishness.

— A SocGen economist talked about how America’s “watershed” moment was near.

— Mohamed El-Erian hinted that the “New Normal” might be over, and that it might be a return to the “old normal.”

— A BofA poll found that professional fund managers were getting bullish in record levels.

The economy is still weak. Unemployment is too high and growth is meh.

But with the GOP caving on the debt ceiling, Europe reducing its tail risk, and China growing, people are just having a really hard time being anything other than bullish.

