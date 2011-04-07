Bullish Trigger In HUN

Zev Spiro

While the big picture for the major indices still appears healthy, the markets feel slightly heavy at these levels with many individual names experiencing selling yesterday.

A minor and healthy pull back in the overall markets may provide a buying opportunity at support in names that have recently broken out. Below is a chart of the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY) highlighting key areas that should provide support in the event of a pull back. Additionally, below is a trade idea in Huntsman Corporation (HUN), which broke out yesterday on heavy volume and was relatively strong versus the S&P 500.

Chart 1: The daily chart of SPY below outlines bearish candlestick patterns that recently formed at resistance, warning of a short term pull back, only if confirmed by today’s action. In addition, a few short term support levels are illustrated that all cluster between $130.70 to $132.36.

chart

Chart 2: The intermediate uptrend in HUN was broken in March when the bulls lost control of the 50-day simple moving average (sma). On March 25th, the bulls regained control by closing above the 50-day sma on heavy volume. Yesterday there was a breakout and close above the neckline of a  bullish inverse head and shoulders pattern accompanied by heavy volume. Target: minimum expected price objective is $20, obtained by measuring the height of the pattern. Protective Stops:  conservative: activate on a close below the 50-day sma, currently $17.37, aggressive:  confirmed move below the neckline, which is around $17.75-$18.

chart

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN RECEIVING ZEV’S FREE DAILY MARKET LETTER, EMAIL [email protected] SUBJECT “INSIDER”

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is not guaranteed. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell. This material is based upon information that I consider to be reliable, but I do not guarantee its completeness or accuracy. Assumptions, opinions and recommendations contained herein are subject to change without notice, and I am not obligated to update the information contained herein. I may have a position/s in the security or securities mentioned. This communication, including any attachments, is for the exclusive use of the intended recipient(s) and/or the intended recipient’s designees. Any use, retention or dissemination by a person other than the intended recipient is strictly prohibited. If you are not the intended recipient or designee, please notify the sender immediately by return e-mail and delete/destroy all copies of this communication.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.