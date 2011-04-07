Bullish Trigger In HUN

While the big picture for the major indices still appears healthy, the markets feel slightly heavy at these levels with many individual names experiencing selling yesterday.



A minor and healthy pull back in the overall markets may provide a buying opportunity at support in names that have recently broken out. Below is a chart of the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY) highlighting key areas that should provide support in the event of a pull back. Additionally, below is a trade idea in Huntsman Corporation (HUN), which broke out yesterday on heavy volume and was relatively strong versus the S&P 500.

Chart 1: The daily chart of SPY below outlines bearish candlestick patterns that recently formed at resistance, warning of a short term pull back, only if confirmed by today’s action. In addition, a few short term support levels are illustrated that all cluster between $130.70 to $132.36.

Chart 2: The intermediate uptrend in HUN was broken in March when the bulls lost control of the 50-day simple moving average (sma). On March 25th, the bulls regained control by closing above the 50-day sma on heavy volume. Yesterday there was a breakout and close above the neckline of a bullish inverse head and shoulders pattern accompanied by heavy volume. Target: minimum expected price objective is $20, obtained by measuring the height of the pattern. Protective Stops: conservative: activate on a close below the 50-day sma, currently $17.37, aggressive: confirmed move below the neckline, which is around $17.75-$18.

