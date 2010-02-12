Bullish Sentiment Plummets To Levels Not Seen Since March '09

If you’ve been feeling bearish lately, you’re not alone: bullish sentiment is falling both hard and fast.



According to Bespoke Investment Group, newsletter writers haven’t been this bearish in ages.

Bespoke: Although the S&P 500 is down less than 7.5% from its January high, bulls are heading for the hills. According to Investors Intelligence, bullish sentiment among newsletter writers is currently at 34.1%, which is the lowest level since March 2009. At the same time, bearish sentiment (26.1%) is the highest since November, while the percentage of newsletter writers in the correction camp has sky-rocketed all the way to 39.8%, which is a level that hasn’t been seen since 1983.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.