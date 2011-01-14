The Most Crowded And Conventional Investment Ideas For 2011

The big investment houses have all come out with their big bets for 2011, and we’ve compiled the consensus highlights here.
Some of the prevalent themes include Japanese and U.S. equities, the rise in commodities, solar stocks and emerging markets, to name a few.
For example, EVERYONE is crazy about Apple right now.
Pepsi is another stock that just about everyone likes.
And everyone is bullish on emerging markets (which not surprisingly have been tanking so far this year).
Of course, in 2010 analysts top picks mostly did pretty terrible. So perhaps the best way to use this guide is to see what’s likely to tank.
Who's Bullish: Deutsche Bank, Barclays Capital, JP Morgan, Tiger Management, Wedge Partners, Goldman Sachs, Piper Jaffray
Why: The tech giant is a pretty obvious pick for 2011. Catalysts for the stock include the launch of the Mac App store; iPhone and iPad sales; carrier expansion (Verizon); new content revenue streams such as video, books, newspapers and social (Ping); moving iTunes into the cloud and the uptake of the new Apple TV.
Who's Bullish: Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, RBC, S&P, UBS
Why: Pepsico falls under the consumer appeal category. It has a strong brand name, high returns on equity and it has show it can weather a storm. The company has raised distributions for 38 years in a row and yields 2.90%.
Source: Birinyi Associates
Who's Bullish: Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, RBC, S&P, UBS
Why: Whitney Tilson has been a fan of Microsoft for some time touting it as one of 12 long picks for 2011. He said it will present major competition for Netflix. Tom Forester, manager of the Forester Value Fund, also echoed Tilson's praise of the stock for being cheap and innovative.
Source: Birinyi Associates
Who's Bullish: Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, RBC, S&P, UBS, Traxis Partners
Why: Though consumers may be buying less big items, consumer products are a staple. P&G is attractive because it sells sturdy, reliable brands such as Tide detergent, Crest toothpaste and Head & Shoulders shampoo.
In December ceo Bob McDonald said the company wants to be more innovative this year and he wants at least 50% of its new products to involve an outside partner.
Source: Birinyi Associates
Occidental Petroleum (OXY): Poised to capitalise on oil's price rise and global exploration production projects
Who's Bullish: Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, RBC, S&P, UBS
Why: Occidental is expected to post double-digit volume increase in 2011 after a 15-20% volume rise in 2010. It is well-positioned to capitalise on oil's price rise this year and global exploration production projects will also help.
It has a strong balance sheet and steady production. Its drop this past summer was written off as temporary.
Source: Birinyi Associates
Who's Bullish: Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, RBC, S&P, UBS
Why: Though it had a rough year with competition from Apple, not reaching earnings expectations and ending its long-term relationship with Hewlett-Packard its normalized net income growth went up in the fourth quarter and Capital IQ estimates that revenues will reach more than $46 million this year.
It also just rolled out its Cius 4G tablet.
Source: Birinyi Associates
Who's Bullish: Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, RBC, S&P, UBS
Why: The defensive stock held $2.8 billion in cash against $4.9 billion in debt at the end of September.
The company is expected to see strong gross margins this year and it should generate significant cash flow.
In the past it has shown strong double-digit earnings growth through tough economies
Source: Birinyi Associates
Who's Bullish: Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, RBC, S&P, UBS
Why: Aflac has deep roots being the largest foreign insurance company by premiums and it insures employees at 89% of companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Its balance sheet carries more than $90 billion in assets, up from $56 billion at the end of 2005.
Other than marketing and tech investments, its insurance business requires only a little reinvestment which means more money for shareholders.
Plus it has good brand recognition thanks to that duck.
Who's Bullish: Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, RBC, S&P, UBS
Why: Though the Qualcomm stock is not cheap the company is considered to be making good use of its cash with its strong CDMA business, the Snapdragon processor line, its new WiFi line and its recent acquisition of Atheros.
Investments: First Solar (FSLR), ReneSola (SOL) and Trina Solar (TSL)
Who's bullish: UBS, Needham & Company, JP Morgan, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank
Why: According to a report from Mercernary Trader, solar stocks are poised to rebound sharply in 2011, especially in China.
Historically the solar energy market is very trendy with extended bullish or bearish periods.
Investors will be attracted to the low earnings multiples and improved financial metrics.
Investments: Dow Chemical (DOW), Caterpillar (CAT), 3M (MMM)
Who's Bullish: JPMorgan, Goldman, Merrill Lynch
Why: S&P thinks Industrials will expand their footprints in emerging markets especially in construction equipment, industrial machinery and engineering & construction.
Industials, including firms involved in construction, engineering, railroads, air freight and logistics, electrical equipment and machinery, tend to grow a lot in the earlier stages of economic expansion as corporate and infrastructure spending increases.
Investments: Nucor Corporation (NUE), AK Steel (AKS)
Who's Bullish: Deutsche Bank, Jim Cramer, SocGen, RBS, JPMorgan
Why: The two big catalysts for steel in 2011 will be pricing power and sustainable demand.
Steel demand is expected to grow this year and has already started due to strong corporate profits.
Investments: iShares MSCI Japan Index (EWJ), Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MTU), Nomura Holdings (NMR), Daiwa (DSEEY)
Who's Bullish: Nomura, Goldman, JP Morgan, Credit Suisse, Schroders Investment Management
Why: Though the Japanese equity market has underperformed other major markets, it displays significant beta to the improving global industrial cycle. Monetary policy in Japan will also support equities in these economies.
Emerging markets equities: Performing better than developed market equities, benefit from improving fundamentals
Investments: Petrobras (PZE), Vale (VALE), Chinalco (ACH), Rio Tinto (RIO), CNH Global (CNH), NXP Semiconductor (NXPI), CEVA (CEVA), Banco Bradesco (BBD), Banco Santander (STD)
Who's Bullish: SocGen, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley
Why: Emerging market equities are heading higher and are outperforming developed markets according to SocGen.
Emerging market equities compare favourably to developing markets and they should continue to benefit from stronger growth and improving fundamentals.
Precious Metal ETFs: Silver and gold are leading the commodities boom thanks to Inflation and emerging market demand
Investments: iShares Comex Gold Trust (SO), SPDR Gold Trust (GLD), iShares Silver Trust (SLV), Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL)
Who's Bullish: SocGen, Goldman Sachs, UBS, John Paulson, Nomura, JP Morgan
Why: Gold ETFs reached new highs last year. Goldman expects gold to reach $1690 an ounce this year and it is expected to average $1,550 this year.
Silver's main advantage is that it is simply less expensive than gold. It has actually outpaced gains in gold and is expected to repeat this in 2011.
Both are in positions to experience major growth in the first half of this year due to the threat of inflation, poor performance in other asset classes and demand from emerging markets.
Investments: United States 12-Month Oil Fund (USL) , PowerShares DB Oil (DBO) and ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (DIG)
Who's Bullish: Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan
Why: Crude oil prices are on a steady rise due to a combination of the global recovery and the low interest rate environment. Rising prices are reminiscent of 2008 levels.
According to Reuters, emerging markets and new technologies are able to add more oil refining capacity.
Global demand for oil is expected to jump 1.43 million bpd to a record 87.78 million bpd in 2011.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.