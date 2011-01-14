The Most Crowded And Conventional Investment Ideas For 2011

The big investment houses have all come out with their big bets for 2011, and we’ve compiled the consensus highlights here.



Some of the prevalent themes include Japanese and U.S. equities, the rise in commodities, solar stocks and emerging markets, to name a few.

For example, EVERYONE is crazy about Apple right now.

Pepsi is another stock that just about everyone likes.

And everyone is bullish on emerging markets (which not surprisingly have been tanking so far this year).

Of course, in 2010 analysts top picks mostly did pretty terrible. So perhaps the best way to use this guide is to see what’s likely to tank.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.