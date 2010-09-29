Bullish Carl Icahn’s 5 Largest Insider Transactions In September

Last month, Carl Icahn spent over $100 million on Motorola shares (MOT). Combine that with the $27 million he spent on Hain Celestial (HAIN) over the past few weeks and his $10.5 million purchase of XO Holdings Inc. (XOHO) earlier this month, and one might reason that Icahn is very bullish right now. And, he was more bullish than any other insider in the months of August and September. He spent more on Motorola than did any insider on any company in all of August. In September, he spent more on Hain Celestial than did any insider on any company. And Icahn’s purchase of XOHO this month is so far the 5th largest purchase of one company by an insider.



The XOHO transaction was a single private transaction, where Icahn paid $0.60 per share for more than 17 million shares. These were not the only transactions of Carl Icahn though. Between September 10th and September 20th Icahn bought nearly 1 million shares of Take Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO). The prices ranged between $9.45 and $9.76. Another director of TTWO, James Larry Nelson, also purchased 5000 shares at a price of $9.54– supporting Icahn’s bullish views about the company.

The next large transaction by Icahn was for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP). He purchased 111 thousand depositary units at a price of $33.75 per share. The total dollar value of the transaction was $3.75 million.

Icahn rounded out his insider trading buying spree with Mentor Graphics Corp (MENT). He purchased 100,000 shares at $9.9 and 16,400 shares at $9.98. He already owns 16.1 million shares of the company, so the size of this transaction is negligible.

Overall, it’s pretty clear that Carl Icahn has been one of the most bullish fund managers in September with several large transactions in the top 10. You can follow all insider purchases made by Carl Icahn in real-time at Insider Monkey

This post previously appeared at Insider Monkey >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.