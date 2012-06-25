US

Top Viral Videos Of The Week: This Bullied Bus Monitor Will Get Over $600,000 For Her Troubles

More than $600,000 has been raised for Karen Klein – a 68-year-old bus monitor who was verbally abused by a group of middle school students.Video of students taunting and insulting Klein was uploaded onto YouTube last Tuesday. A day later, an online campaign was started with the intention of raising at least $5,000 for Klein to be able to take a nice vacation.

Through the power of the Internet, the campaign has well exceeded its fundraising goal. At the time of this posting, donations to Klein have risen over $635,000.

The campaign for Klein doesn’t end until July 20th, meaning donations to the bullied bus monitor will continue to rise.

From a horrific display of verbal abuse to more “Call Me Maybe” parodies, check out this week’s most watched YouTube videos.

10. The most awkward moment from the Surface keynote

9. A 'mystery mushroom' uncovered in a rural Chinese town is not quite what it seems

8. David Nalbandian was disqualified for obvious reasons after this incident

7. Can this movie just come out already?

6. This guy goes around town working out with his Shake Weight

5. McDonald's reveals how its burgers look so good in its ads

4. YouTuber Timothy DeLaGhetto makes a dirty 'Call Me Maybe' parody

3 UFC fighter Vitor Belfort stars in this Brazilian Gillette commercial

2. An online campaign has gotten this bullied bus monitor over $635,000

1. Creepy 'Overly Attached Girlfriend' does her own version of 'Call Me Maybe'

