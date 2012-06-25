Top Viral Videos Of The Week: This Bullied Bus Monitor Will Get Over $600,000 For Her Troubles

Photo: YouTube

More than $600,000 has been raised for Karen Klein – a 68-year-old bus monitor who was verbally abused by a group of middle school students.Video of students taunting and insulting Klein was uploaded onto YouTube last Tuesday. A day later, an online campaign was started with the intention of raising at least $5,000 for Klein to be able to take a nice vacation.



Through the power of the Internet, the campaign has well exceeded its fundraising goal. At the time of this posting, donations to Klein have risen over $635,000.

The campaign for Klein doesn’t end until July 20th, meaning donations to the bullied bus monitor will continue to rise.

From a horrific display of verbal abuse to more “Call Me Maybe” parodies, check out this week’s most watched YouTube videos.

