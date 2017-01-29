These guys have one of the most dangerous jobs in the world

The Professional Bull Riders organisation, also known as PBR, recently visited Madison Square Garden in New York. Part of PBR’s Built Ford Tough Series, the event saw 35 of the best bull riders in the world competing for a championship prize of more than $100,000.

While the spotlight shined mostly on the riders, we took the opportunity to focus on the unsung heroes of the PBR organisation — the bullfighters. Traditionally known as “rodeo clowns,” there’s nothing silly about these courageous men who risk their own lives every time a rider attempts to make it to 8 seconds.

