This $69,000 bulletproof Mercedes-Benz Sprinter can be armed with pepper spray or a sonic cannon and has an interior 'inspired by private aviation'

AddArmor AddArmor Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

AddArmor turns ordinary SUVs, sedans, and sports cars into highly secure vehicles packed with luxury features, and it just announced its latest offering based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

The company, founded by military and law enforcement veterans, turns vehicles into bulletproof “mobile safe rooms” for business leaders, celebrities, and other VIPs.

Customers can order their Sprinter with a variety of custom, private jet-influenced interiors.

They can also add on security capabilities like pepper spray dispensers, a sonic cannon, an escape hatch, and shocking door handles.

Spacious and low-key, Mercedes-Benz Sprinters have become a favourite of DIYers and professionals alike during the current camper-van conversion boom. But both those qualities also make Sprinters excellent platforms for lavish armoured vehicles desired by corporate executives, celebrities, and politicians.

AddArmor, a Wyoming-based firm that specialises in transforming normal cars into discreet “mobile safe rooms,” recently added the Sprinter to its lineup of armoured vehicles. On top of the cost of the vehicle, $US28,000 buys you the base “Anti-Intrusion Package” â€” complete with ballistic glass and custom-fit protection panels to fortify the vehicle’s body.

But aside from armoring, AddArmor also offers customers a vast array of optional security features, like sirens, a smokescreen system, or a night-vision system. And that all makes sense, given that the company was founded by former US Special Mission Unit Commander Pete Blaber and is staffed by former law enforcement and security professionals.

Blaber had his first brush with armoured vehicles while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan, during which time he led a military research project that worked to develop lighter armoring and ballistic glass, he told Business Insider. Now, AddArmor outfits its vehicles with armoring that’s considerably lighter and stronger than traditional ballistic steel, building more than 10,000 cars over the last 12 years, Blaber said.

“The freedom to move around and get places is a key element of being completely secure,” Blaber said in the van’s announcement.

Plus, buyers who spring for the “Executive Protection Package” can opt for tons of luxury features or even turn their Sprinter into a highly secure camper van, with a bed, kitchen, and bathroom.

Take a closer look at AddArmor’s new Sprinter below.

AddArmor’s new Mercedes Sprinter vans offer the utmost in luxury and safety, boasting private jet-like interiors and advanced security systems.

AddArmor AddArmor Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

Customers can choose from a vast array of custom interior options “inspired by private aviation,” which include LED lighting and “luxurious fabrics.”

AddArmor AddArmor Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

Entertainment systems and media setups are also available, for passengers looking to kick back or work on the road.

AddArmor AddArmor Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

Customers who plan on taking long road trips can also add in a kitchen, beds, and a bathroom.

AddArmor AddArmor Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

Comfort is one thing — but, as its name suggests, AddArmor also provides peace of mind by thoroughly armoring each Sprinter.

AddArmor AddArmor Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

AddArmor’s new line of Sprinters will “withstand nearly any threat,” according to the van’s official announcement.

AddArmor AddArmor Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

AddArmor sells three levels of protection, which include ballistic glass up to two inches thick and armoured body panels that the firm says are ten times stronger and 60% lighter than ballistic steel.

AddArmor AddArmor Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

Customers can also choose from a long list of add-ons like hidden pepper spray dispensers, shocking door handles, a crowd-dispersing sound cannon, hidden gun ports, and a secret escape hatch for especially sticky situations.

AddArmor AddArmor Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

AddArmor’s basic armoring package will run you $US28,000, while a top-tier vehicle with all the bells and whistles will cost significantly more.

AddArmor AddArmor Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

AddArmor’s top-of-the-line Cadillac Escalade, for example, costs $US350,000, according to a company spokesperson.

AddArmor AddArmor Cadillac Escalade.

Its RS7 with the “Executive Protection” package costs $US205,000.

AddArmor AddArmor Audi RS7.

But given the Sprinter passenger van’s base MSRP of $US41,095, a Sprinter with the AddArmor treatment can be had for as little as $US69,095.

AddArmor AddArmor Cadillac Escalade.

