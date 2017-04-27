Provocative ad uses bulletproof posters to challenge gun-control law

ARS A bulletproof poster featured in a commercial for gun-control advocacy group Americans for Responsible Solutions

A provocative advertisement is taking aim at federal gun laws with bulletproof posters.

The advertisement, published Thursday morning by gun-control advocacy group Americans for Responsible Solutions, shows people interacting with posters in three cities — New York City, Chicago, and Washington, DC.

Each poster is made from bulletproof Kevlar — with real bullet holes to prove it — and contains an ominous message about gun control.

“This poster protects you because our gun laws don’t,” one poster reads in bold print. “In case of gunfire, hide behind this poster,” another one says.

The advertisement calls on lawmakers to close the so-called “gun-show loophole” that allows some people to circumvent background checks when purchasing firearms.

The launch of the video comes one day before President Donald Trump is due to speak at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Atlanta.

Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

