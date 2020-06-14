This $550,000 bulletproof Mercedes Sprinter is so luxurious that it comes with a gold-plated bathroom sink — take a closer look

- Lexani Motorcars builds Mercedes Sprinter vans that look unassuming from the outside, but have all the luxuries and amenities of a private jet inside.
- The company’s vans come appointed with plush leather seats, home-theatre systems, kitchenettes, built-in iPads and computers, and liquor cabinets.
- All that comes at a steep price, however – $US250,000 may buy you a basic Lexani build, but you’ll need to shell out closer to $US550,000 for an option-packed van.
What’s a VIP to do when they need to travel somewhere, but their private jet is in the shop? Lexani Motorcars, a California-based company known for customising immensely opulent Escalades, Navigators, and the like, has the answer.
The company sells a whole line of lavish Mercedes-Benz Sprinter-based “mobile offices” – fancily named the Grazia, the Malaga, the Ashford, and the Ambassador – built for executives and other monied folks to relax and get work done on the go.
And Lexani’s vans boast plenty of amenities to back up their expensive-sounding names and six-figure price tags – some features include massaging seats, marble flooring, home-theatre systems, bar stations, and built-in computers.
Not to mention, for a bit of extra cash, buyers can choose from seven levels of bulletproofing to make their journeys as worry-free as possible. A fully loaded van, a Lexani spokesperson told Business Insider, can run a customer up to $US550,000.
Check out some of Lexani’s lavish Sprinters below.
Feast your eyes on the Asgard, one of a whole lineup of fancified Mercedes-Benz Sprinters sold by California-based Lexani Motorcars.
Although Lexani’s vans are fairly unassuming from the outside, they boast all the interior amenities of a first-class cabin, and more, inside.
The Asgard, for example, comes with reclining Italian-leather seats, wine chillers, a 55-inch OLED TV with satellite, and a Bose surround-sound system.
“Designed to replicate a five-star hotel experience,” the Asgard also comes with an espresso machine …
… and a “private executive restroom with brushed-nickel fixtures.”
The Ambassador steps things up a notch with its B6-level armoring, which can protect against high-powered rifles and grenade blasts.
The Ambassador doesn’t skip on luxury, either — boasting a kitchenette, leather seating, and marble floors.
Even heads of state need a bathroom occasionally …
… so the Ambassador’s has one complete with a gold-plated sink.
Lexani’s Andalucia boasts a “mobile luxury bedroom suite.”
There’s a TV that lifts up and down to separate the bedroom from the driver’s area …
… and the bed is flanked by two liquor cabinets.
In contrast, the Ambassador IV is built more for work than for play.
It features four plush forward-facing seats …
… each of which comes with an airline-style writing table.
Each leather-upholstered seat comes with heating, ventilating, and massaging capabilities.
Plus, iPads mounted in the van allow passengers to control the home-theatre system and monitor the vehicle’s exterior security cameras.
There’s also a kitchenette …
… a luggage closet …
… and a bathroom with marble counters …
… along with a porcelain toilet.
The Grazia features seating for eight …
… and a built-in Mac computer for working on the go.
It also has a fridge and bar station, for celebrating mergers, presumably.
And there’s a clothes rack for storing all your formal wear.
Lexani’s Sprinter vans come with a base sticker price of roughly $US250,000, with a fully loaded, bulletproof build coming out to roughly $US550,000, a Lexani spokesperson told Business Insider.
