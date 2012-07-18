Not That You Needed It, But Here's A Bulletproof iPad Case

Photo: Engadget

Put this one in the “why not?” column. VestGuard is releasing a bulletproof case for your iPad, reports Engadget.It’s called the Ballistic, and it will help keep your iPad safe from the hail of bullets that you may or may not encounter as you carry it around town.



This is hardly the first bulletproof product the company has offered. A look at the company’s site reveals a number of Kevlar vests and tactical helmets.

No word on pricing or availability yet.

