Bulletproof Battery Lasts 20 Years!

Texas-based company Xtreme Power says its super dry battery is ready to “disrupt the industry.”



Greentechmedia.com: It’s a dry-cell battery made of solid materials, able to discharge and recharge at almost perfect efficiency over the course of decades, stay working after being shot full of holes, and come to market at a price other battery makers can only dream of.

…The Lyle, Texas-based startup is already making its batteries in three smaller-scale manufacturing facilities, Carlos Coe, CEO and founder, said in an interview last month. It’s also testing them with Hawaii Electric Power, in a project meant to stabilise the intermittent power coming from wind turbines, and has had one 500-megawatt battery powering a remote observatory in Antarctica since 2006, he said.

Now it’s seeking to raise up to $475 million to contribute to a factory at a closed Ford Motor Co. plant in Wixom, Mich. capable of turning out about 2,000 megawatts of batteries per year, Coe said.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.