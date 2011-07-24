ANOTHER Infrastructure Fail In China, As Bullet Train Derails On A Bridge

A burgeoning story is the failure of China’s much-hyped infrastructure projects.



The country’s high-speed rail has really come under a lot of suspicion due to high costs, performance that’s less than what was promised, and straight up failures.

The latest: A bullet train has derailed on a bridge, leading to this awful image posted on Sina Weibo:

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

According to Reuters, via reporter Fabrizio Goria, the accident happened in the Zhejiang Province.

According to AFP, the crash occurred at 8:30 PM local time on the line that went from Hangzhou to Wenzhou.

Update: Sadly, 11 people are reported to have been killed in the accident.

