These are the worst stings in the world, according to a guy who's experienced them all

Early in his career, Justin Schmidt realised he had a problem. There was no scale that measured the pain of insect stings.
Schmidt, a budding entomologist, had just returned to the University of Georgia from a trip around the country with his zoologist wife.
They’d been collecting different species of harvester ants — “nasty stinging insects whose venom chemistry was unknown,” as he describes them in his fascinating book, “The Sting of the Wild.”
To learn the details of the venom for his dissertation on the chemistry of harvester stings, they had to analyse large numbers of the creatures, which meant getting up close and personal with them.
Debbie, Schmidt’s wife, describes her first harvester sting in the book as a “deep ripping and tearing pain, as if someone were reaching below the skin and ripping muscles and tendons; except the ripping continued with each crescendo of pain.”
After collecting buckets of the creatures, the plan was to analyse them and compare the venoms from different specimens. To assess venom, Schmidt needed to evaluate both toxicity and pain. Toxicity was straightforward — existing measures could be used. But the pain scale had to be created.
Thus was born the “Schmidt Pain Scale for Stinging Insects.” It’s a four-point system, with a four being most painful. The scale is anchored by the well-known sting of a honey bee (rating a two) — something people all over the world could be familiar with. To go up or down a full point, a sting has to be discernably more or less painful than the stings on another level. Half points can be used for pricks that fall somewhere between levels.
Over the years, Schmidt added new species to the list. He mostly didn’t try to get stung. It just happened, more than 1,000 times, from at least 83 different species that have been evaluated on the index.
We’ve picked out insects that will illustrate the full scope of the scale, including a few that demonstrate the worst of the worst:
Scientific name: Solenopsis invicta
Range: Native to South America
Description: 'Sharp, sudden, mildly alarming. Like walking across a shag carpet and reaching for the light switch.'
Pain level: 1
Scientific name: Sphecius grandis
Range: North America
Description: 'Pain at first sight. Like poison oak, the more your rub, the worse it gets.'
Pain level: 1.5
Scientific name: Apis mellifera
Range: Native to Africa and Europe
Description: 'Burning, corrosive, but you can handle it. A flaming match head lands on your arm and is quenched first with lye and then sulfuric acid.'
Pain level: 2 (In the special case that you get stung on the tongue, that level rises to a 3 -- 'It's crawled into your soda can and stings you on the tongue. It's immediate, noisome, visceral, debilitating. For 10 minutes life is not worth living.')
Scientific name: Vespula pensylvanica
Range: North America
Description: 'Hot and smoky, almost irreverent. Imagine W.C. Fields extinguishing a cigar on your tongue.'
Pain level: 2
Scientific name: Polistes aurifer
Range: North America and Central America
Description: 'Sharp, piercing, and immediate. You know what cattle feel when they are branded.'
Pain level: 2.5
Scientific name: Polybia simillima
Range: Central America
Description: 'A ritual gone wrong, satanic. The gas lamp in the old church explodes in your face when you light it.'
Pain level: 2.5
Scientific name: Dasymutilla klugii
Range: North America
Description: 'Explosive and long lasting, you sound insane as you scream. Hot oil from the deep frying spilling over your entire hand.'
Pain level: 3
Scientific name: Pogonomyrmex badius
Range: North America
Description: 'Bold and unrelenting. Somebody is using a power drill to excavate your ingrown toenail.'
Pain level: 3
Scientific name: Pogonomyrmex maricopa
Range: North America
Description: 'After eight unrelenting hours of drilling into that ingrown toenail, you find the drill is wedged in the toe.'
Pain level: 3
Scientific name: Pepsis spp.
Range: North America, Central America, and South America
Description: 'Blinding, fierce, shockingly electric. A running hair dryer has just been dropped into your bubble bath.'
Pain level: 4
Scientific name: Paraponera clavata
Range: Central America and South America
Description: 'Pure, intense, brilliant pain. Like walking over a flaming charcoal with a 3-inch nail embedded in your heel.'
Pain level: 4
Scientific name: Synoeca septentrionalis
Range: Central America and South America
Description: 'Torture. You are chained in the flow of an active volcano. Why did I start this list?'
Pain level: 4
More from Kevin Loria:
- These are the worst stings in the world, according to a guy who’s experienced them all
- Here’s where you’re most likely to live longest across the US
- Here are the 6 questions that can reveal whether you have adult ADHD
- 8 surprising ways exercise affects your brain
- Science reveals what happens to your body and brain when you get drunk
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.