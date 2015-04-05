Bulldogs fans who threw objects at a referee will be banned for life

An NRL match between South Sydney and Canterbury at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium on Friday night ended in disgrace after disgruntled Bulldogs fans injured a referee.

Two men have been charged with assault after they threw objects at match officials, which saw sideline interchange official Darren Alchin slip and dislocate his shoulder blade.

The NRL head of football Todd Greenberg has said the men will be banned for life for their attack.

Police are investigating the incident and the men are expected to be charged.

The Canterbury fans became unruly after a penalty was awarded against Bulldogs skipper James Graham by referee Gerard Sutton in the final minute as Souths came from behind to win 18-17.

The NRL released a statement about the incident on Saturday, saying:

NRL CEO Dave Smith said he was disappointed with yesterday’s events, which would not be tolerated in rugby league. Mr Smith said the events both on and off the field would be considered thoroughly and carefully. “These matters were serious and extremely disappointing for the entire game and do not reflect the game’s values both on and off-the-field,” Mr Smith said. “We will be working with the police, ANZ Stadium and the Bulldogs to carefully review all matters regarding fan behaviour. “Under the game’s code of conduct, there are a range of sanctions available to consider, which we will do in a thorough and considered way.”

Smith also took to Twitter with this disappointment.

The scenes at ANZ were disgraceful. There is no place in the game for behaviour like that EVER. Expect a strong response where it's due. — Dave Smith (@DaveSmithNRL) April 3, 2015

It’s one of a number of hiccups the code has experiences just a couple of weeks into the 2015 season.

Last week concerns were raised over a number of serious head injuries sustained by players who returned to the field despite potential concussion risk.

The NRL has since warned it will impose heavy penalties against any club found to have breached concussion rules.

