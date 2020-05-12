A bulldog named Bogart loves to stick his head through the fence, so his owners painted costumes around the holes

Ranveig Bjørklid Levinsen Bogart is a 3-year-old English bulldog who lives in Denmark.

A bulldog in Denmark started going viral after someone filmed him staring through a painted fence.

The owners painted a crown with a royal robe and a jester hat so it would be funny when their dogs poked their heads through the holes in the fence.

They also told Insider they have plans to paint another costume since they have one other hole in the fence.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Cute dogs are one thing, but dogs in costumes are on another level.

A bulldog in Denmark named Bogart started going viral after someone filmed him staring through holes in a fence that had been painted on the outside with a crown and royal robe. The video had more than 62,000 shares on Facebook at the time of writing.

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php

Ranveig Bjørklid Levinsen, the dog’s owner, told Insider her family owns two English bulldogs: a 7-year-old female named Winston, and Bogart, a 3-year-old male named after the late actor, Humphrey Bogart. The dogs are known around the neighbourhood since their house is close to a hiking path.

“There are a lot of people passing by every day,” Levinsen said. “They are taking pictures of the dogs, and locals stop to talk to them and give them a snack sometimes.”

Ranveig Bjørklid Levinsen Two costumes are painted on the fence.

Levinsen said that Winston would always jump over the fence, so her husband made a new one and added holes to it. Now, both Winston and Bogart can look at what’s going on without escaping the property.

Ranveig Bjørklid Levinsen Bogart loves to poke his head through the holes to see what’s going on on the other side.

“I thought it would be fun to have something like at the amusement parks when you poke your head and have your picture taken through the holes,” the dog owner said. “I get the ideas but I’m not good at painting. My youngest daughter painted the costumes around the holes.”

Ranveig Bjørklid Levinsen Levinsen’s daughter painted the costumes on the fence.

The holes are a great solution since Levinsen admitted that when Bogart was first born, he refused to walk.

“In the beginning, we had to carry him out,” she said. “He’s so special. He’s very cute, very loving. He is very sweet but so stubborn. He doesn’t like to walk.”

Ranveig Bjørklid Levinsen Bogart will spend hours on end peeking through the holes in the fence.

Levinsen revealed the family has one more hole in the fence that they are thinking about painting another costume around.

“We talk about it from time to time. I was thinking about something like a boiler hat with a cigar or a baby hat with lace,” she said. “We haven’t decided yet.”

Since the Facebook video was posted, the dogs are now recognised by random people walking by the house.

“It’s been a constant response,” Levinsen said. “I think people love it because it’s real. Plus, the dogs look so goofy,” she said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.