Fed Governor Bullard: The US Has Avoided The "Recession Scare" And The Economic Data Is Getting Better

We have no reason to believe that Fed governors have a better view of the economy than anyone else. If anything, we think that buy the time they’re saying something, it’s conventional wisdom.



Still it’s notable that on a Bloomberg Radio interview with Tom Keene just now, St. Louis Fed Governor bullard says that the US has avoided the “recession scare” and that he sees a “surprise on the upside” with regard to economic data.

Coast clear.

