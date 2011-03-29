The Dollar Is Making A Huge Move After Fed Governor Bullard Says QE2 Could Be Cut By $100 Billion

Some interesting headlines crossing the tape…
St. Louis Fed Governor James Bullard is in Prague discussing monetary policy.
Among his comments: It’s possible, still, that QE2 could be cut short if the economy is strong enough, perhaps “on the order of $100 billion” (via Bloomberg).
The dollar is making a gigantic move.
Don’t miss: James Bullard’s presentation from Prague in full >
