The Dollar Is Making A Huge Move After Fed Governor Bullard Says QE2 Could Be Cut By $100 Billion

Joe Weisenthal

Some interesting headlines crossing the tape…

St. Louis Fed Governor James Bullard is in Prague discussing monetary policy.

Among his comments: It’s possible, still, that QE2 could be cut short if the economy is strong enough, perhaps “on the order of $100 billion” (via Bloomberg).

The dollar is making a gigantic move.

Don’t miss: James Bullard’s presentation from Prague in full >

chart

