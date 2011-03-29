The Dollar Is Making A Huge Move After Fed Governor Bullard Says QE2 Could Be Cut By $100 Billion

Some interesting headlines crossing the tape…



St. Louis Fed Governor James Bullard is in Prague discussing monetary policy.

Among his comments: It’s possible, still, that QE2 could be cut short if the economy is strong enough, perhaps “on the order of $100 billion” (via Bloomberg).

The dollar is making a gigantic move.

Don’t miss: James Bullard’s presentation from Prague in full >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.