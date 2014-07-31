A Guy Got Trampled By A Bull During A French Festival While Taking A Selfie

If this summer has taught us anything about selfies, it’s that they don’t mix with bull running.

But that didn’t stop one man from trying to take a selfie with an angry bull at the Fêtes de Bayonne in southern France. The five-day festival includes a running of the bulls.

YouTube user Lexflex Freeman uploaded a video to the site called “And the winner is, [bull] 1 selfie 0,” depicting a man trying to take a selfie with a bull in the background before being tramped by the bull.

A man who claims to be the selfie-taker, Francois Hofer, somehow found the video of himself and commented that he was grateful for the video. He said the footage was better than his selfie.

Check out Freeman’s video below:

