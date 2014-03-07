CHART OF THE DAY: Happy Birthday, Bull Market!

The S&P 500 just hit a new intraday all-time high of 1,881.

This comes exactly five years after it hit an intraday low of 666.79 on March 6, 2009.

That’s a 182% gain.

“Should this bull market celebrate its sixth birthday, and perform similarly to prior sixth-year bulls, we could be up another 26% to beyond 2340,” said S&P Capital IQ’s Sam Stovall earlier this week.

“As always, use history as a guide, not gospel, especially since there has been a limited number of sixth-year bulls.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.