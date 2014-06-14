A Bull Escaped From A Slaughterhouse, Ran Down The Streets Of Baltimore, Then Got Shot

A bull escaped from a slaughterhouse near Baltimore. Things were looking good for the animal as it approached route 83 then trotted down North Avenue.

Unfortunately, the bull couldn’t escape its sad fate. Police officers shot and killed it near North Charles and Preston streets, according to The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s the bull’s final run down North Ave, captured by a local Instagrammer.

(via Gawker)

