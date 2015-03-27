Everything that could go right and everything that could go horribly wrong for biotech stocks in 2015

Credit Suisse analysts say biotechs are not in a bubble.

Still, in a note Friday, the firm presents evidence for the industry being in in a bubble, and other evidence that it definitely isn’t.

The signs that there’s a bubble, they wrote, are that the NYSE Biotech Index has gained 204% versus 64% for the S&P 500 since January 2011. Additionally, the number of biotechs worth over $US2 billion has mushroomed over the years.

However, the sector is now in ‘Biotech 2.0.’ Biotech 1.0 was the “hopes and dreams model,” where the big selling point for companies was their ability to tout drugs for rare diseases at high prices. Biotech 2.0 is about being able to combine these great medical breakthroughs with growth and profitability.

Via Credit Suisse, here’s everything that biotechs have in their favour, and what could bring their valuations crashing to the ground in 2015.

