Bulgaria’s Georgi Kirilov Georgiev’s day at the European Championships in Helsinki, Finland, didn’t quite end the way he would have liked.



In a 100-meter sprint heat, Georgiev suffered a freak injury that left his leg broken and knee dislocated.

WARNING: This video contains some disturbing images. Watch at your own risk.

(via bigleadsports)

