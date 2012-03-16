The Price Of An Egg Nearly Doubled This Month In Bulgaria, And No One Knows Why

Photo: Flickr

Bulgaria has a big problem — the price of an egg.Ok, so it might not sound that important, but in a country where the average salary is around $385 dollars a month, the fact that at the beginning of March egg prices nearly doubled to 25 euro cents ($0.31) is a big deal.



It’s so bad that eggs are now thought to be more expensive in Sofia than in Paris.

AAP reports that the price increases might be a result of sellers hoping to make a quick buck before Easter, when the country traditionally buys eggs to paint. Other theories suggested that a recent EU-imposed ban on raising egg-laying hens in battery cages may have pushed up costs.

Something is definitely up. “This egg price in Bulgaria is not normal,” the Agriculture Minister Miroslav Naydenov stated on March 6, Novinite reports.

The Bulgarian government is now looking into the mass import of Polish eggs to solve the problem, and Prime Minister Boyko Borisov is out on the streets, investigating the problem.

“We’ll get on the car and while we are travelling, we’ll say ‘Stop at this shop.’ I’ll enter the shop and I’ll see what the price is,” the prime minister told a cabinet meeting this week.

