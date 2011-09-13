Bulgarian Farmer Makes Brandy From Milk

A Bulgarian farmer has succeeded in producing rakiya, a traditional Balkan brandy, by fermenting milk, reports the Sofia Echo.The beverage has been described as tasting “somewhere between normal brandy, milk and cheese,” by local paper 24 Chassa. Lovely.



Now, the owner of a remote farm in the Panagyurishte region of Bulgaria has big plans for the future.

Kristo Katinov is readying to file for a patent on the milk rakiya, which is normally made from fruits like plums or apricots. He also has a dream of opening a factory dedicated to making the dairy delight.

Katinov claims that the product contains no methyl alcohol, meaning that it won’t produce a hangover. Unless, supposedly, you’re lactose intolerant.

He’s also had a bold message to any doubters, extending an invitation for anyone to come and try his creamy creation.

Read more at the Sofia Echo >

