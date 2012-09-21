The Investigation Into The Bulgaria Bomber Keeps Getting Stranger And Stranger

The licence reportedly found at the scene and released on August 18

Bulgarian border police have arrested an alleged accomplice of the bomber who killed six people and himself on July 18 in the Bulgarian Black Sea city of Burgas, the Sofia News Agency reports.The accomplice is apparently the owner of the second fake Michigan driver’s licence found on the bomber, which differed from the first and led to several contradictory reports.



But conflicting reports continue.

According to Sofia News, the Burgas based-site Bessove.bg reported that authorities underwent a lengthy manhunt in the woods near the Turkish border and only found the man after he lit a fire to get warm.

Bessove.bg said the man’s ID documents reportedly showed that he had crossed the Bulgaria-Turkey border many times and that he has a striking resemblance to the computer-generated imaged of the suspected accomplice.

He was interrogated and has allegedly admitted that he is a member of a new Al-Qaeda branch, according to Bessove.bg via Sofia News.Bulgarian Interior Minister Tsvetan Tsvetanov quickly denied the report, saying the claim was baseless.

The attack was originally believed to be a suicide bombing, but Sofia reports that authorities now think the bomber served as a mule who was detonated remotely.

In any case it seems that investigators are disregarding the original bomber, whom they have struggled to identify.

U.S. and Israeli officials have blamed Iran and Hezbollah for the attack while Bulgaria has refrained from taking an official position.

