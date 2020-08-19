Meet Buildkite, the upstart Aussie software company which just raised $28 million at a valuation of $200 million

A team of software developers. Image: Getty

Australian software company Buildkite secured $28 million in its latest funding round, taking its valuation to $200 million.

The company, which builds tools that help software engineering teams test, build and deliver their product, was co-founded in 2013 by Lachlan Donald, Tim Lucas and Keith Pitt.

Lachlan Donald told Business Insder Australia the raise “was something we thought we’d never do.”

Australian software company Buildkite has secured $28 million in funding led by venture capital firm OpenView, taking its valuation up to $200 million.

Founded in 2013, Buildkite builds tools that help software engineering teams test, build and deliver their product. “The way that we view it is that we act as a ‘force multiplier’ for development teams,” Buildkite CEO and co-founder Lachlan Donald told Business Insider Australia. “We help them move quicker and release software to their customers more promptly.”

Donald explained that historically, software engineering teams released every six to 12 months.

“As technology and the software development world has moved forward, the cadence of that has had to fit with the realities of the current real-time businesses, which is [that] businesses need to invest in continuous delivery,” he said.

Continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) platforms allow developers to release a constant flow of software updates into production in order to keep costs lower and make release cycles quicker. Donald said key element to understand about continuous delivery software is “developers use it every five minutes during the day”. For example, they check these tools to see whether code they wrote has broken anything on a website.

“If a CI/CD tool isn’t working for you, or it breaks, it’s like your email server being down,” he said.

“In my view, how teams approach continuous delivery is a critical factor in how successful the business is. You can look at tech companies and product companies across Australia and across the world, and the ones that are doing really well all have a really strong handle on that continuous delivery process.”

Buildkite counts companies including Shopify, Pinterest and furniture company Wayfair among its customers. Around 65% of the company’s customers are in North America, particularly US companies because of its tech industry. “We’re still a little fish in that pond, so there’s a lot of space there,” David added.

But rather than viewing itself as an Australian company, Buildkite wants to be seen as a global internet company. “Our aim was always to try and build an internet company rather than an Australian company,” he said.

Donald explained that the company has grown by word of mouth, with a capital raise being something the company didn’t think it would ever do.

“It was something we thought that we’d never do originally,” he said. “We went into it in a good spot in that we didn’t need the money. We had plenty of money on our balance sheets, we were profitable – we have been since the early days – we’ve paid out dividends to all of our shareholders for a whole lot of our existence. So we were in a spot where we could be very choosy about investors.”

How Buildkite came to be

Donald joined Buildkite after working as CTO for graphic design marketplace 99designs.

At 99designs, continuous delivery was a big focus, and the company was looking for a tool that could help them ship software.

“We tried every tool under the sun and none of them worked for a variety of reasons, including the wrong trade-offs around security or maintainability or just being able to grow with us as we grew as a business,” Donald said.

Lachlan Donald, co-founder Buildkite

Donald explained that he knew fellow Buildkite cofounders Tim Lucas and Keith Pitt from the Australian tech community. He said Keith was looking at the same CI/CD issue at Envato and went on to create Buildkite, which was a hybrid of a cloud and on-premise based system.

“On-premise is great from a security perspective because you keep all the source code within your servers as a company and you feel very safe in that,” Donald said. “The downside is that it’s really hard to scale and you need a lot of people running it.”

Buildkite gained popularity among Aussie tech companies.

“Pretty quickly it spread – even in the earliest, most beta form of it – through Australian tech companies,” Donald said. “REA [Group] was using it, Envato was using it, Culture Amp was using it, MYOB was using it [and] 99designs, which is where I was.

“So it was pretty clear to me early on that this was a rethinking of CI/CD and that it was game-changing. It meant that we could ship software quicker and the whole development team loved it and that’s a huge thing.”

Keith and Tim then went on an angel investing round, raising $200,000 from friends, family and people in the tech community. Donald was also one of the angel investors and jumped on board as a co-founder.

Shopify was one of Buildkite’s early customers.

“They came to us with 300 engineers and they wanted to take their release process – that’s the time it takes in between a developer finishing software and the automated tests running – they wanted to take it from 40 minutes down to five minutes.

“We helped them get there to under five minutes and then we helped them scale and grow their organisation to 2,500 to 3000 engineers that they are now,” he added.

Buildkite has a team of 26 people spread across six different continents. While some may consider the number of employees a business has to be a measure of success, Donald believes this to be a “vanity metric”.

“If you do it right, you can have small groups of people working really efficiently and treat them really well and support them and give them room to do their best work and they’ll do better work than bigger companies,” he said.

“That’s the kind of company that we’re trying to build.”

